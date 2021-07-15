Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn is hanging out with shirtless Carter at his digs. Quinn starts out by saying she knows they shouldn't be seen together AND she's disrupted his life quite enough.

Carter jumps in and says he's equally to blame. Quinn tries to hang herself on the cross by telling Carter she messed up really big this time by blowing . . . not that . . . chance after chance that Eric's given her. She knows for sure that it's over now because she's let him down so many times since they've been married.

Carter doesn't know what to say, but Quinn does. She tells him she's aware divorce proceedings against her are a-happenin'. Quinn works her magic by asking Carter for legal advice, but Carter says he can't help. Quinn admits he's the only one she can trust. Carter firmly tells her he can't represent her because he's representing Eric.

