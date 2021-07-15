Aaron D. Spears

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Justin is trying to explain himself to Dollar Bill, Katie, Thomas, and Wyatt. Bill explains to Justin that before he got there, Thomas told them how Justin held him hostage, and kept him from exonerating Bill and Liam. Bill really doesn’t want to believe that Justin would do this to him. If Justin will just tell him that Thomas is lying, Dollar Bill will believe him.

Side Note: Lie, Justin! Leave Thomas to be run over by a bus like he left Emma to die at the base of that embankment!

Justin only apologizes for what he did. Katie grasps Bill’s arm as she is shocked at such a betrayal. Thomas agrees with Justin . . . he can’t apologize enough. Thomas turns to leave and Bill thanks him for providing the evidence to set him and his son free.

Side Note: What about the business about leaving the scene of an accident? Oh well!

Thomas and Bill shake hands and their slate is officially clean . . . for now. Dollar Bill is so thrilled to be back with his son Wyatt and his ex-wife Katie, but now it’s time for him and Justin to come to Jesus.

Dollar Bill cannot believe that Justin was willing to let him and Liam rot in jail whilst Justin attempted to steal his company!

Will Thomas continue to be lauded as a hero? Will Justin be able to talk his way out of Dollar Bill's wrath?

