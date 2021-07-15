Jason Thompson

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy's at the Grand Phoenix and Phyllis wants to know why he's asking about Tara Locke. She wonders if he wants more dirt for his article. Billy admits he loves a flashy headline, but no, that's not what he's there for. Billy explains it's more personal.

Phyllis questions his comment, but then tries to provide an answer. Billy wants intel on Tara because Victoria and Ashland have hooked up. Billy waits for Phyllis' take on his desires, but Billy simply tells her he wants to know what makes Tara tick. He knows Phyllis had a front row seat to the Tara-Summer-Billy drama and thinks she might have an interesting take. Billy tells Phyllis he came to her because of her utter lack of trust toward any other person.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria and Ashland Live Stream Their Merge

Just then, Amanda and Devon walk in. Amanda tells Devon she'll pass on saying hello because the conversation they're watching looks intense. Amanda says watching Billy has given her an idea on how to solve her Sutton problem.

