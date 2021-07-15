Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria and Ashland are sitting in front of her computer, and good lighting, in preparation for a live stream. Ashland thinks they are about to be at the center of all things in the business world. Before they get started, Victoria wants to let Ashland know that she is thrilled with the journey on which they are about to embark . . . by far the most exciting journey of her life.

Side Note: Does anyone else wonder what will happen when Victoria realizes that she is dating a slightly toned down version of Victor? Diet Victor!

Ashland wants Victoria to know he doesn’t take his decision to merge their companies lightly. He really thinks she deserves everything that is coming to her because she has earned it. They are both ready to go forth and do it.

Side Note: Does anyone else think Ashland is just as likely loving Victoria as he is setting her up?

