The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 19-23, 2021

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Paris (Diamond White) drops by to visit Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her brood.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) has another shocking revelation for Eric (John McCook).

Steffy declines Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) marriage proposal.

In related news, Finn worries that Liam (Scott Clifton) is once again the bane of his relationship.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) remember they have jobs and do actual work . . . at work.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn consider embarking on a relationship.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Eric Gives Carter Quinn’s Portrait And Carter Gives Quinn Sexual Healing

Brooke wants to change her role at Forrester Creations.

Quinn and Carter experience something Earth-shattering.

Paris gets an interesting offer.

Finn’s daddy, Jack (Ted King), comes to town.

Carter considers Eric’s words and decides to catch a ride on the Quinn train.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) wants to know what the hell is going on with Quinn.

Steffy and Finn make a monumental decision.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!