Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of July 19-23, 2021

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) vows to stop the marriage of Theo (Cameron Johnson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), but that's not all that's happening in Salem.

Word on the street is two secret affairs are about to come to light. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) professes his undying love for Sami (Alison Sweeney). When EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets the news about their canoodling from Nicole (Arianne Zucker), he becomes enraged.

Speaking of enraged, Eric (Greg Vaughan) has the same reaction when he finds out about Nicole's tryst with Xander (Paul Telfer). Of course, Xander prodding Eric's anger doesn't help the situation.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!