Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 19-23, 2021

Robert Scott Wilson

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) vows to eviscerate Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) annuls her marriage to Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) shares an idea with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole end their relationship.

Ciara asks Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to stand up for her at her impending nuptials.

Eric heads back to Africa.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has an apologetic sit down with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Ciara ups the petty meter by scheduling her wedding to Theo (Cameron Johnson) on the anniversary of her wedding to Ben.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) leans on Eli (Lamon Archey) when Allie chooses Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Philip gives Nicole the letter that outlines Samantha Gene’s affair with Lucas.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Belle (Martha Madison) both get the call to help prevent a DiMera disaster.

Belle and Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) reluctantly get gussied up and head to Ciara’s wedding.

Paulina has more news that shocks everyone.

Ben plays on history and gathers support to snatch Ciara before she can tie the knot.

Abe (James Reynolds), Theo, and Lani (Sal Stowers) shun Paulina.

Nicole heads straight to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) with the letter of doom.

In related news, EJ has questions for Samantha Gene.

In more related news, Samantha Gene and Nicole throw down.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!