General Hospital's Finola Hughes to Appear on Live With Kelly And Ryan July 20

Finola Hughes

General Hospital's Finola Hughes (Anna) will be making an appearance on a different Disney-ABC property next week. On Tuesday, July 20, the British beauty is scheduled to stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Segments on Live will combine a mixture of in-person and remote interviews. Also on Hughes' episode will be actor Mark Wahlberg, who will discuss his new flick Joe Bell, and "Live @ Home Week," focused on home improvement, teaches viewers how to upgrade their bathrooms with the Crafty Lumberjacks.

