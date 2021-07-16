General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 19-23, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has more than a stalker to worry about.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) have a little bonding time at the pool.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) thinks the wool has been pulled over her eyes.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) continue their search for the wee baby Louise.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gives Maxie (Kirsten Storms) some baby bonding time.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) update Nikolas on Shawn’s possible release.

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) thinks “Mike” (Maurice Benard) might need to be careful with Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) has questions for Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry).

Chase (Josh Swickard) goes IN on Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Jordan is despondent.

Anna fills Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in on her search for the wee baby Louise.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) does some digging to understand Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) attitude.

“Mike” clues Nina in on the latest happenings of the Nixon Falls crew.

In related news, Nikolas FREAKS OUT because the hit on Hayden was, in fact, his call.

Brook Lynn is also FREAKED OUT the baby switch will be discovered.

Chase pushes for a breakthrough.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) spend a little bonding time with Violet (Jophielle Love).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) experiences a blast from the past at the Metro Court pool.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has serious doubts about Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) impending nuptials.

