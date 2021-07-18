The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 19-23, 2021

Rena Sofer

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Eric (John McCook) may have dumped his wife Quinn (Rena Sofer), but she's rebounding quite nicely with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

The duo may have reconnected, but Quinn worries about the consequences for Carter if Eric or Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) find out about them.

Quinn insists they cut their losses to protect him, but Carter's getting all up in his feelings.

