James Patrick Stuart and Finola Hughes

This week on General Hospital, Peter August (Wes Ramsey) may be long gone, but that doesn't mean he still isn't affecting some in Port Charles. Super sleuths Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) are getting closer to finding out what really happened to the deceased newspaper publisher.

Back in Port Charles, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) continue trying to keep Austin (Roger Howarth) from figuring out baby Louise is right under everyone's noses. Will the two be successful?

Over in the park, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) tries to convince Finn (Michael Easton) they are home free, but Jason (Steve Burton) overhearing their conversation may derail everything.

See what's to come this week below!