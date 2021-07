NATAS Announces Fiction & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Award Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has revealed the winners of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in the Fiction & Lifestyle categories. The ceremony, hosted by Loni Love, was live-streamed on July 18.

The awards saw many programs such as The Bay and The Letter for the King scoring wins and taking home gold. The following is a list of the winners:

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Girl In Apartment 15 - LouisJonesTV.com

Marquez Williams, Producer

Dr. Louis Deon Jones-Bond, Producer

Antrell Terry, Producer

Sean Coit, Producer

Zane Jones, Executive Producer

Pierre Phipps, Executive Producer

Dario M. Harris, Sr., Executive Producer

Andre Davis, Jr., Executive Producer

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Trinkets - Netflix

Sarah Goldfinger, Executive Producer

Amy Andelson, Executive Producer

Emily Meyer, Executive Producer

Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, Executive Producer

Shelley Zimmerman, Executive Producer

Brin Lukens, Executive Producer

Rebecca Glashow, Executive Producer

Alex Blagg, Supervising Producer

Emma Fletcher, Producer

Don Dunn, Producer

Scott Levine, Producer

Kevin Sullivan, Producer

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro - Food Network

Rachel Purnell, Co-Executive Producer

Olivia Ball, Co-Executive Producer

Colin Steele, Producer

Carl Green, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue - NBC

George Oliphant, Executive Producer

Meredith McGinn, Executive Producer

Marni Sabia, Executive Producer

Andrew Scerbo, Executive Producer

Andrew Bank, Senior Producer

Rommel Garcia, Senior Producer

Samantha Staller, Senior Producer

Devin Cremer, Producer

Robert Gomulka, Producer

Kyle Livingstone, Producer

Sarah McKay, Producer

Michael Tomaszewski, Producer

Megan Toth, Consulting Producer

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Tiny Creatures - Netflix

Jonathan Jones, Executive Producer

Christina Douglas, Executive Producer

Geno McDermott, Executive Producer

Jerry Decker, Co-Executive Producer

Gemma Brandt, Producer

Julie Sisson, Producer

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

This Old House - PBS

Chris Wolfe, Executive Producer

John Tomlin, Senior Producer

Sara Ferguson, Coordinating Producer

Alyssa Thompson, Producer

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Behind the FX - Netflix

Rachel Samuels, Executive Producer

Max Mills, Executive Producer

Justin Johnson, Producer

Leigh Carlson, Line Producer

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Pan Y Circo Amazon - Prime Video

Kyzza Terrazas, Executive Producer

Paula Amor, Executive Producer

Gael García Bernal, Executive Producer

Mariana Rodríguez Cabarga, Producer

Diego Luna, Producer

Gregory Allen, Director

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Prideland - PBS

Brandon Arolfo, Executive Producer

Pamela Aguilar, Executive Producer

Adam Dylewski, Executive Producer

Jonathan Reynaga, Executive Producer

Melanie Capacia Johnson, Executive Producer

Owen Leimbach, Executive Producer

Dyllón Burnside, Producer

Jess Kasza, Line Producer

Katherine Linton, Director

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett - The Bay - Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett & Adam Kenway - The Bay - Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E - Dash & Lily - Netflix

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon - The Bay - Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Chiara D'Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders - The Bay - Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut - The Letter for the King - Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Diego Luna, Host - Pan Y Circo - Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Zac Efron, Host - Down to Earth with Zac Efron - Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Joe Tracz, Writer

Carol Barbee, Writer

Lauren Moon, Writer

Harry Tarre, Writer

Rachel Cohn, Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Xploration Outer Space - SYNDICATED

Matt Gibson, Writer

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - IFC

John T. Reynolds, Writer

Benji Aflalo, Writer

Neil Casey, Writer

Jess Dweck, Writer

John Glaser, Writer

Joe Mande, Writer

Bonnie McFarlane, Writer

Eliza Skinner, Writer

David Wild, Writer

AND

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time - ABC

Harry Friedman, Writer

Billy Wisse, Writer

Michele Loud, Writer

Debbie Griffin, Writer

Jim Rhine, Writer

Mark Gaberman, Writer

John Duarte, Writer

Robert McClenaghan, Writer

Matt Caruso, Writer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Letter for the King - Netflix

Felix Thompson, Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Saluting Everyday Heroes - Popstar! TV

David McKenzie, Director

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

American Music Spotlight - The Circle

Vincent Adam Paul, Director

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tiny Creatures - Netflix

Jonathan Jones, Cinematographer

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The Letter for the King - Netflix

Jesse Parker, Editor

Oral Ottey, Editor

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Helpsters - Apple TV+

Robert Arrucci, Editor

Beth Moran, Editor

Michelle Botticelli, Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

The New Legends of Monkey - Netflix

Luke Mynott, Supervising Sound Editor

Melanie Graham, Sound Designer

Wes Chew, Sound Supervisor

Richard Flynn, Sound Recordist

Michael Newton, Re-Recording Mixer

Cihan Saral, Dialogue Editor & ADR Recordist

Dylan Barfield, Sound Effects Editor

Tania Vlassova, Sound Effects Editor

Julian Wessels, Sound Effects Editor

Sam Rogers, Foley

Ryan Squires, Foley Recordist & Editor

Evan McHugh, Score Mixer/Music Editor

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020 - YouTube Originals

Neil Harris, Creative Director

Tom Hodgkinson, Creative Director

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body - Universal All Access

Todd Masters, Prosthetic Designer

Paige Yeoman, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Bonny Bahry, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Amelia Smart, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Quinn Heinrichs, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Mariana Fernandez, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Harriet Sales, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Brian Kim, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Caitlin Carmichael, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Alex Roseberry, Special Makeup Effects Artist

James Skuse, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Sarah Pickersgill, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jason Ward, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Luke Stalker Switzer, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Lori Sandnes, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jeannie Satterthwaite, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Brad Proctor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Josh Raymond, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Yukiyo Okajima, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Arwen Hargreaves, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Amanda Duff, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Devitt, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Anna Dalmau Forcano, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jon Berezan, Special Makeup Effects Artist