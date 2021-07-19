Days of Our Lives newcomer Raven Bowens is settling in to her role as Chanel. While her character is appalled by mom Paulina's (Jackée Harry) corporate ruthlessness, Chanel has also been competing with Tripp (Lucas Adams) over Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) affections. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Ms. Dupree's sexual fluidity and showing different sides to herself.

Bowens is enjoying playing Chanel's complex character, noting:

When they originally sent the offer over, they let us know that that was something that had changed from when I originally tested. They asked a bunch of times if I would be comfortable with it. I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I didn’t understand what the big deal was. To me, it’s acting and it’s real people’s stories and that’s what I’m in the business to do. I’ve never played a character that was sexually fluid but I love that they’re doing it on daytime. It can be a little bit taboo to certain people in that regard, but I love it. At the end of the day, Chanel has many things about her that are unique and that’s a part of what drives her but it’s not the whole her.

We've seen Chanel scheming to get what she wants, but she's not a one-dimensional charcter. Bowens said: