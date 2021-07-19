The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Zeroes In on Tara

Michelle Stafford

Adam/Sharon: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) opens up his heart to his ex-wife Sharon (Sharon Case). Adam tells Sharon how much he misses her and wants to be with her. Sharon lets Adam know she loves Rey and misses her husband. Watch for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to get a lovely welcome home from Sharon when he returns to Genoa City.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) gets a demand from Adam. Look for Adam's latest move to cause Chelsea and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to scheme against him.

Billy: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) grills Sharon on her devotion to Adam.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) starts to realize Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) is the one that has orchestrated issues between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King). Watch for Phyllis to team up with Billy, and the two plot to take down Tara and her good pal Sally (Courtney Hope). Phyllis will inch closer to the truth and gets tough with Sally.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) honors his word to Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) sets the record straight with Adam.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) makes a vow to Ashland (Richard Burgi). Look for Victoria to push her new beau.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy sticks up for Tara.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) shocks Sally. Watch for Jack to make a hard choice.

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) and the legal maverick affirm their romance.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) and Devon begin to get worried about Mariah's (Camryn Grimes) whereabouts. Just where is she?

Victor/Nikki: The lovebirds head to Italy to visit with Summer.