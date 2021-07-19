Veteran Daytime Soap Director Joseph Behar Dead at 94

On June 26, veteran daytime drama director Joseph Behar passed away at age 96. According to his obituary, the TV staple made his name directing key episodes of numerous important shows, including General Hospital.

New York native Behar broke into television working on programs like Atom Squad and Wide Wide World. Moving to Los Angeles in 1959, he earned a Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award for his work on The Ernie Kovacs Show in 1961.

Behar helmed the pilot for Let's Make a Deal and was the brains behind the idea of having models unveil the prizes from behind doors one, two, and three. But he made his reputation behind the camera on GH and also Days of Our Lives, which he directed intermittently from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Behar directed the pilot episode of GH in 1963, then returned to the ABC soap 30 years later. He directed GH for another decade and brought home five Daytime Emmys for his work. A winner of six Emmys in total, Behar retired in 2005.

The director is survived by: his second wife, Carolyn; sons Jeffrey, Steven, and Greg; grandchildren Niko, Lydia, Mallory, and Alex; and great-granddaughter Brooklyn.