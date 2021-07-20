DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Why is Eric still using Carter as his attorney on The Bold and the Beautiful? Liam is set free. Justin and Bill face off. Finn wants Steffy to marry him. Ted King arrives soon.

Days of Our Lives is telling a great umbrella storyline, involving Eric, Nicole, Lucas, Sami, EJ and Xander subplots. Joshua has problems with how Bonnie is being written.

General Hospital is rocking the cliffhanger! The true identify of Roger Howarth's character is revealed and the Quartermaines aren't happy about it. Maxie confesses the truth to Nina who then confronts Brook Lynn. How long will it take for Nikolas and Ava to figure out what Spencer is up to?

Is Sally an Amber Moore knockoff on The Young and the Restless? Is Jack and Sally's May/December romance the lamest relationship? Where's the hook to the pairing? Michael Mealor confirms his exit from Y&R.