Will General Hospital's Valentin and Anna Get Together? Finola Hughes Dishes (WATCH)
Finola Hughes (Anna) stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday where she caught up with her former All My Children co-star and pal Kelly Ripa, and talked about on what's taking place on General Hospital.
During her appearance, Hughes dished a bit on what's going to happen with one of the baddest super spies in daytime. Will Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finally become romantic?
Hughes revealed:
What can you tell us well I can tell you that I'm sort of getting together with this guy who used to be a also was in the agency and that we call it the Bureau which is the WSB.
Sounds like Anna may have a hot girl summer! Watch the interview below.