Finola Hughes

Finola Hughes (Anna) stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday where she caught up with her former All My Children co-star and pal Kelly Ripa, and talked about on what's taking place on General Hospital.

During her appearance, Hughes dished a bit on what's going to happen with one of the baddest super spies in daytime. Will Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finally become romantic?

Hughes revealed:

What can you tell us well I can tell you that I'm sort of getting together with this guy who used to be a also was in the agency and that we call it the Bureau which is the WSB.

Sounds like Anna may have a hot girl summer! Watch the interview below.