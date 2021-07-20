Kelly Ripa Set to Release Her First Book in 2022

Miller Mobley

Daytime TV staple Kelly Ripa is coming to a bookstore near you. It was announced today that Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, will publish the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's debut title in 2022.

People reports the book will be called Live Wire. It will feature personal essays about motherhood, marriage to All My Children co-star Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo), diverse career achievements, upbringing, and gender dynamics, and how all of these connect with one another.

The collection will include "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories" from Ripa, who will show readers her true self. The book's description continued:

As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media.