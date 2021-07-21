Rena Sofer, Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn is wrapped in Carter's arms telling him how much of a revelation he is to her. Quinn claims she's never known a man like him before and wants to know everything there is to know about him.

Side Note: Hmmm!

Kissy kissy time! Take-the-high-road Quinn tells Carter she has to go or she'll ruin his life. As Quinn walks away, a wounded Carter stops her. He begs her to stop putting herself down, then showers her with accolades and compliments. They both agree they think about each other a lot.

Quinn warns Carter she will burn him like all the others in her life. She says she cares too much about him to hurt him. Carter's glad she stopped by one last time. Quinn says goodbye and walks out the door. They both are sad about their fresh separation. Carter stares at the portrait that used to hang above the Forrester fireplace.

