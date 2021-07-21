Finn Wittrock

Over the years, All My Children lived up to its name many times over, producing scores of talented young performers. Recently, two of its notable former leading men nabbed big, headline-making roles. Superstar Michael B. Jordan will star in, and produce, a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, while Finn Wittrock is set to star in Netflix's adaptation of Jessica Knoll's chilling mystery novel Luckiest Girl Alive.

Elsewhere in soap alum-land, sudsy scene stealers past and present are lending their talents to horror flicks, while others are signing up a merry tune or voicing characters in scripted podcasts. Sound like it's time to get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

(ex-Damon) will star in Netflix's adaptation of the mystery novel Luckiest Girl Alive alongside and Matt Borlenghi (ex-Brian) has filmed a short movie called Alabama Girl

As the World Turns

Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) stars in AppleTV+'s series See, whose second season debuts Aug. 27

The Bold and the Beautiful

(Flo) stars in the shark-themed adventure/horror flick Great White, out now Kabir Bedi (ex-Prince Omar) has released a memoir, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, out now

Days of Our Lives

Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) stars in the film The Call, out now on horror streaming service Shudder

General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) has released a new album called Clean Slate; take a listen here

Guiding Light

(ex-Michelle) and (ex-Rafe) appear in the post-apocalyptic scripted podcast series Aftershock, out now on iHeartMedia Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) has been cast in the action film Hounds of War, focused on a lone mercenary avenging his lost brothers; filming will start later this year in Malta, and Grillo will also co-EP

One Life to Live

(ex-Josh) stars in the thriller The Ice Road, available now on Netflix Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will star in What If?, the feature directorial debut from Billy Porter; production has begun in Pittsburgh

Port Charles

Jay Pickett (ex-Frank) has written/co-produced/starred in the Western movie Treasure Valley

The Young and the Restless