Booked And Busy: All My Children Alum Scores Role in Netflix Mystery Flick
Over the years, All My Children lived up to its name many times over, producing scores of talented young performers. Recently, two of its notable former leading men nabbed big, headline-making roles. Superstar Michael B. Jordan will star in, and produce, a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair, while Finn Wittrock is set to star in Netflix's adaptation of Jessica Knoll's chilling mystery novel Luckiest Girl Alive.
Elsewhere in soap alum-land, sudsy scene stealers past and present are lending their talents to horror flicks, while others are signing up a merry tune or voicing characters in scripted podcasts. Sound like it's time to get Booked and Busy!
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will star in and produce Wes Tooke's reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair for MGM
- J.R. Martinez (ex-Brot) hosts the podcast Rebirth, which focuses on overcoming life's battles; take a listen here
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) will star in Netflix's adaptation of the mystery novel Luckiest Girl Alive alongside Mila Kunis and Connie Britton
- Matt Borlenghi (ex-Brian) has filmed a short movie called Alabama Girl
- Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) stars in AppleTV+'s series See, whose second season debuts Aug. 27
- Katrina Bowden (Flo) stars in the shark-themed adventure/horror flick Great White, out now
- Kabir Bedi (ex-Prince Omar) has released a memoir, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, out now
- Mike Manning (ex-Charlie) stars in the film The Call, out now on horror streaming service Shudder
- James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) has released a new album called Clean Slate; take a listen here
- Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) has joined the cast of HBO's adaptation of the Sony Playstation video game The Last of Us as Frank
- Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle) and E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe) appear in the post-apocalyptic scripted podcast series Aftershock, out now on iHeartMedia
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) has been cast in the action film Hounds of War, focused on a lone mercenary avenging his lost brothers; filming will start later this year in Malta, and Grillo will also co-EP
- Shenaz Treasury (ex-Rama) stars in the film American.ish, which will air at the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival (running Aug. 2-8)
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) stars in the thriller The Ice Road, available now on Netflix
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) will star in What If?, the feature directorial debut from Billy Porter; production has begun in Pittsburgh
- Jay Pickett (ex-Frank) has written/co-produced/starred in the Western movie Treasure Valley
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) stars in the horror film Jakob's Wife, exclusively heading to streaming service Shudder on Aug. 19
- Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd) has been cast in HBO's The White House Plumbers, a five-part limited miniseries about the Watergate scandal, as attorney general Richard Kleindienst; he also was awarded the Bronze Award for Best Actor at the International Christian Visual Media Association (ICVM) for his role in When Last We Spoke
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) appears in the crime thriller Roadside Attraction, in theaters Oct. 15