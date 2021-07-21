Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Kyle runs into Sally at the Abbott mansion. When he questions her, Sally says she's looking for Jack because she knows he's been working from home lately to be near Harrison.

Kyle informs Sally that Jack is not there and wants to relay another message to her. Kyle hates the way Sally dive-bombed her way back into Jack's life. He adds he doesn't like how she is taking advantage of his loneliness and forgiving nature.

Sally denies her deeds, but Kyle warns her he will be giving Jack the same speech every chance he gets. Sally lets Kyle know that there isn't anything he could say that Jack doesn't already know. Kyle gets upset when Sally accuses him of projecting his own loneliness onto others.

Kyle tells Sally he's looking into how Summer was able to procure such an amazing job offer. Sally questions Kyle's faith in Summer's abilities. Kyle outlines his suspicions about Sally's movements before Summer was offered the job. He thinks he's connecting the dots, but Sally just says there's nothing suspicious about her behavior.

Kyle questions why Sally went to meet with the Forresters in LA when she was running away from a life she hated before landing in Genoa City.

