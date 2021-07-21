Sharon Case, Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon is closing up Crimson Lights and remembering conversations with Adam. She didn’t need saving and Adam was trying to comfort her. Sharon turned the tables to comfort Adam.

We switch memories and go to Sharon thanking Adam for saving Faith. In the next memory, Adam is telling Sharon about being trapped with Nicholas and how he realized she is a part of him. No matter where he is, Sharon will be a part of Adam.

Sharon recalls he was there for Faith, but Adam thinks it goes much deeper. Adam tells Sharon about his time in Las Vegas and remembering what happened with AJ when he was a kid. No one knows him like his Sharon does.

We move forward and Sharon explains how she can’t be what he needs. They are not going to get back together.

Side Note: A likely story, Ms. Sharon.

Sharon goes on to explain to Adam how wonderful and supportive Rey is. With Adam, things are way too complicated.

We return to the present day and see Sharon leave Crimson Lights. Across town, Adam is also having memories. Sharon is screaming that Adam needs to get better. Adam wants Sharon to save him, but she can not.

Shifting memories, a mustachioed Adam is asking Sharon to stay with him. Another memory shows Adam and Sharon discussing her history. Adam thinks Sharon is trying to “shrink” him and doesn’t want her to push him away. He loves her in a way that Rey never will. Flash to “the kiss” and we return to Adam being pensive and tragic.

Will Adam and Sharon continue their trip down memory lane? Will Sharon continue to deny that she is smitten with Adam? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!