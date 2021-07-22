Publish date:

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean Reveals Upcoming Days of Our Lives Appearance (WATCH)

Author:
AJ McLean ABC

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean is headed to Salem, and he "wants it that way"! The singer shared a TikTok in which he revealed he'll be appearing on Days of Our Lives .

He revealed that he and his grandmother used to watch the soap together in his youth, adding:

Yours truly is making a guest appearance as a driver. That's my name on the show, on this show right here.

He then shared a pic of the iconic hourglass logo, saying:

Oh, my God, I'm freaking out! This is so exciting!

Watch the exciting behind-the-scenes moment below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Screen Shot 2020-08-20 at 1.24.37 PM
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Alison Sweeney Teases Upcoming Scenes with Drake Hogestyn

Vanessa Williams
Days of Our Lives

Vanessa Williams Returns to DAYS

CarlivatiDadDAYS
Days of Our Lives

Ron Carlivati's Dad to Appear on Days of Our Lives

Freddie Smith
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Freddie Smith Dishes on "This is It" Moment at DAYS