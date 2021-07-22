Frank Ockenfels/ABC

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean is headed to Salem, and he "wants it that way"! The singer shared a TikTok in which he revealed he'll be appearing on Days of Our Lives .

He revealed that he and his grandmother used to watch the soap together in his youth, adding:

Yours truly is making a guest appearance as a driver. That's my name on the show, on this show right here.

He then shared a pic of the iconic hourglass logo, saying:

Oh, my God, I'm freaking out! This is so exciting!

Watch the exciting behind-the-scenes moment below.