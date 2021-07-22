Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) is seeing his character live up to the DiMera legacy in Salem. And while one key player of the clan isn't there, as papa Stefano (the late Joseph Mascolo) is in the wind, EJ still looks to his father for (metaphorical) advice. Feuerriegel explained to Soap Hub how the Phoenix continues to inspire EJ through that ubiquitous portrait in the family mansion.

He dished:

Every time I had to look up at the portrait, they were explaining, 'This is what it is. This is what he used to do. And you used to [respond] like this.' It’s a constant kind of historical review. Sometimes I’ll say something, and Ali [Sweeney, Sami] will be like, 'No, it was this.' There’s been so much history with a lot of the characters. They just let me know that Stefano means a great deal to EJ, and he does not want to let him down. That’s the primary motivating factor.

The Aussie actor added: