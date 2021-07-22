Publish date:

Marla Gibbs Heads to Days of Our Lives as Paulina's Mother

Legends are reuniting on Days of Our Lives! Soap Opera Digest is reporting that famed actress Marla Gibbs is headed to Salem as Olivia Price, mom to Paulina Price (Jackée Harry). 

Of course, fans will be excited to see 227 co-stars Gibbs and Harry reunite on screen. Recent Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Gibbs is set to make her DAYS debut on August 17. And the iconic performer is no stranger to soaps; after all, she previously recurred on Passions as Aunt Irma.

Are you excited to see five-time Emmy nominee Gibbs in Salem? Sound off in the comments!

