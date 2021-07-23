The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 22, 2021

Lawrence Saint-Victor

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Carter is kissing up to Eric by telling him how wonderful he is and lauding the amazingness of Forrester Creations. Shockingly, Ridge is standing there and agrees.

Side Note: Y’all make sure to remember that Ridge is Carter’s best friend.

Ridge goes on to say that Quinn shouldn’t be around Forrester in any way, shape, or form. Carter is trying to fight for Quinn’s place in the company by reminding Eric how good she is for his company.

Side Note: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Strangely, Ridge thinks Carter is correct.

Side Note: THEY ARE BEST FRIENDS.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Quinn Dumps Carter to Spare Him Pain

Carter goes on to say that Quinn doesn’t even have to be there. She can work off site. In another odd move, Eric agrees. Carter says he will write up the contract.

Side Note: Carter’s contracts are not exactly famous for their accuracy.

Eric thanks Carter for his wisdom and tells him to write those contracts up. Ridge reminds Carter he has a meeting and sends him on his way.

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!