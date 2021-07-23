The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 26-30, 2021

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) choose lust and possibly love over Eric’s (John McCook) wishes.

Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon De Metz) revisit their feelings.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns more about Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) complicated past.

Somebody comes a-knockin' on Eric’s door.

Finn’s daddy (Ted King) arrives in town.

Steffy tells Finn she will, indeed, marry him.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) bond.

Paris fills Zende in on her new living arrangement with Steffy and Finn.

Quinn and Eric go over every detail of their relationship.

Finn and Steffy’s very quick wedding moves into fast forward mode.

