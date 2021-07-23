- Publish date:
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Finn Rush to The Altar
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!
Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) choose lust and possibly love over Eric’s (John McCook) wishes.
Paris (Diamond White) and Zende (Delon De Metz) revisit their feelings.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learns more about Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) complicated past.
Somebody comes a-knockin' on Eric’s door.
Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Carter Decides to Hop Aboard The Quinn Fuller Express
Finn’s daddy (Ted King) arrives in town.
Steffy tells Finn she will, indeed, marry him.
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) bond.
Paris fills Zende in on her new living arrangement with Steffy and Finn.
Quinn and Eric go over every detail of their relationship.
Finn and Steffy’s very quick wedding moves into fast forward mode.
Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!