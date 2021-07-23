- Publish date:
Days of Our Lives Promo: Crash, Bang, Boom! The Games Return to Salem August 9
Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 9
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!
If you've been enjoying the roller coaster ride of Salem shenanigans, you have a two week break to catch your breath.
In the meantime, when you watch the Olympics, you can reflect on all the athletic maneuvers our favorite and not-so-favorite characters perform every day.
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!