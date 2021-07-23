Denise Richards And Jackée Harry Headline Movies For Lifetime's Fear The Cheer Slate

Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV/CBS/HutchinsPhoto.com

Get ready to cheer on some soap stars! Lifetime is airing its third annual cheerleader thriller lineup, entitled Fear the Cheer, later this summer, and some big daytime names are coming out to play.

The Fear the Cheer slate will include six movies debuting every Saturday and Sunday between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5. The first film up to bat is Killer Cheer Mom, airing Aug. 28 at 8 PM EST. Denise Richards (Shauna, The Bold and the Beautiful) stars as Amanda, stepmom to new-to-town teen Riley.

Riley (Courtney Fulk) works hard to make the cheerleading squad, thanks to her family's support, but when cheerleaders keep getting expelled and Riley's chances dramatically improve, she can't help but wonder if Amanda is taking out her competition. The flick also stars Tia Texada, Thomas Calabro, Jay Jay Warren, and Holly J. Barrett.

The latest entry in the Wrong franchise comes the following day, Aug. 29, at 8 PM EST. The Wrong Cheer Captain gets off to a twisted start with the death of a cheerleader named Emma (Claire Tablizo).

Soon, Kate (Alexis Samone) begins to wonder if new captain Anna (Sofia Masson) might be behind the dastardly deed. But by searching for the truth of Emma's demise, will Kate put herself in danger? Jackée Harry (Paulina, Days of Our Lives) and Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie, The Young and the Restless) also star.