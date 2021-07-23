Whoopi Goldberg Signs on For The Film Till

Whoopi Goldberg Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting the big screen once again. Goldberg signed on to the upcoming film Till. Till centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of lynched 14-year-old Emmett Till and her search for justice for her murdered son.

The film will also focus on Till-Mobley's insistence of having an open casket for her son's funeral, which led to the start of the civil rights movement. Danielle Deadwyler will star in the title role.

Deadline is reporting Goldberg will play Emmett's grandmother, Alma Carthan, and will also serve as a producer of the Chinonye Chukwu project, alongside Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K Levine, Michael J P Reilly, and Frederick Zollo. Beauchamp has investigated Till's murder for 27 years eventually having the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case in 2004.

Chukwu said about Goldberg's participation:

I’m honored to be partnering with MGM’s Orion Pictures and an incredible producing team in telling a story that will delve deeply into the humanities of Mamie and Emmett, the love and joy they shared, and the activist consciousness that grows within Mamie as she seeks justice for her son. I’m thrilled to be working with Danielle, a powerhouse of an actor, who will bring a brilliant complexity and groundedness to her portrayal of Mamie. And it is a dream come true to be working with the legendary Whoopi Goldberg, especially in telling this story.

In 1955, Till was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched for whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. Goldberg stated:

We have waited a very long time to bring this historically necessary important film to people. And as we watch the repression of American History when it comes to people of color it makes it even that more important. I couldn’t be with better people: Fred, Barbara, Chinonye, Keith, Michael and Danielle.

Principal photography is set to begin in September in Atlanta.

