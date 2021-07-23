Mishael Morgan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Amanda is talking about starting her own law firm, but also implies she might consider Imani joining her. Imani seems a wee stunned. Amanda thinks it is the perfect time for Imani to take the bar and join her in practice. Amanda says she is so happy she found Imani.

Side Note: Does anyone else think Amanda might live to regret those words?

Imani says they have come a long way from that unfortunate restraining order. Amanda agrees and thinks they will make a good team. Imani agrees but wants to think it over. They look at each other with tears in their eyes as if they are genuinely happy they are in each others’ lives.

