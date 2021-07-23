Hunter King

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) shakes things up and makes a power grab.

Eric Forrester: The fashion house founder (John McCook) pops back up once again.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) is very skeptical of Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) newfound epiphany. Look for Victor to continue keeping tabs on her.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) starts to close in on Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara's (Elizabeth Leiner) schemes involving Summer's (Hunter King) departure from Genoa City. Phyllis sets a trap for Sally by making up bogus charges on her hotel bill. An irked Sally drops by the front desk to complain about everything and Phyllis tricks her into going over the invoice with a fine-tooth comb. While Sally is distracted with the bill, Phyllis snakes her phone and sends a text to Tara claiming they both have a problem, and Phyllis is starting to catch on.

Phyllis then deletes the sent text and slips Sally's phone back. Later, Tara swings by the Grand Phoenix and has a showdown with Sally over the message. Sally is confused by what she hears and the two head to her room to talk privately. While the two are in the elevator, Phyllis spots them on the hotel's surveillance and security system talking, but doesn't have any audio. She sees Sally and Tara having a very heated conversation and knows, even without audio, it's damning and will make both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) start to question what's going on. Phyllis sends both of them the footage.

Summer: The tartlet is visited in Italy by her grandparents Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The two want to know how she's doing. Summer claims she's living La Dolce Vita, but the two aren't buying it.

Both Victor and Nikki question if Summer has any second thoughts about leaving Genoa City, but she claims this is the best decision, despite missing her family. Watch for Nikki to get to the bottom of Summer's move to Italy.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) makes a stunning announcement.

Stitch: The good doctor (Sean Carrigan) decides to stick around town.