General Hospital Spoilers for the week of July 26-30, 2021

Sean Blakemore, Kelly Monaco

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) keeps playing matchmaker for Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West).

Nikolas has a sit down with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gets advice from Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Shawn (Sean Blakemore) has words with Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Much to Nikolas’ chagrin, Sam (Kelly Monaco) helps Shawn get justice for Hayden.

Nikolas has unexpected help with his plan to unmask Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

Alexis and Sam do some bonding.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) has some interesting information.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Does Shawn’s Impending Release Spell Doom For Nikolas?

Elizabeth is disturbed and perplexed by what happens next.

Anna (Finola Hughes) thinks she has figured out what happened to Peter . . . and visits Finn.

Finn starts to tell Anna everything and she tells him to hush up.

Carly (Laura Wright) tells Laura (Genie Francis) she is still sad about Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Anna gets heat from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Trina tries to be happy about her momma (Brook Kerr) hanging out with Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Elizabeth shares her secrets with Scotty (Kin Shriner).

Jason wants to help Elizabeth by disposing of Peter’s frozen corpse.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) discuss their plans.

Curtis and Shawn reunite.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) heads back to Nixon Falls.

