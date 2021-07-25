The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of July 26-30, 2021

Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is happily looking forward to her wedding day with Finn (Tanner Novlan). She and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) talk about the prospect of getting to know his parents and background. Ridge tells Steffy she can back out if she has any doubts, but she denies having any.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Quinn Worries About Carter's Future

Meanwhile, Finn sits Steffy down to spill some tea he may have wanted to spill a long time ago!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!