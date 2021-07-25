The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of July 26-30, 2021

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally (Courtney Hope) are responsible for running Summer out of Genoa City. Red's on a tear and won't stop until she gets the proof she needs to grind them into dust.

Sally goes on the defense, claiming Phyllis is out to ruin her life. Tara tries to keep her calm, but Sally bucks up and threatens Phyllis not to push her too far.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!