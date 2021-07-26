Another offspring of Sami's (Alison Sweeney) is coming to Salem this summer. Carson Boatman has been cast to play Johnny DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Boatman's credits include Lifetime's Stalked by My Doctor and indie films Bedeviled and Runt.

People reported Boatman signing onto DAYS, as he recently got married on July 23 to model Julana Dizon. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Look for Boatman to make his debut on DAYS in August.