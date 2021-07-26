Steven Bergman Photography

In the mind of Days of Our Lives' Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), his character has one true love: Sami (Alison Sweeney)! The actor opened up to Soap Hub about what makes the scheming pair tick.

Dattilo dished:

I think Lucas has looked at Sami as the love of his life. Sami may have had her eye somewhere else. It was honest for Lucas when he fell in love with her, but maybe they had too much of a ‘real’ relationship rather than the fairytale romance she might have been looking for.

He added: