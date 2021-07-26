Rebecca Herbst, Michael Easton and Finola Hughes

This week on General Hospital, many residents of Port Charles are one step closer to learning the truth about huge secrets. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) tries to tell Finn (Michael Easton) their problems removing Peter's (Wes Ramsey) decaying carcass are solved, but unfortunately for her, Anna (Finola Hughes) is there. Will Nurse Webber finally confess all to the WSB agent?

Over in Nixon Falls, "Mike" (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) are getting closer each day but will the editrix break down and tell him who he is?

Back in Port Charles, Jason (Steve Burton) wants Elizabeth to come clean with him while later asking Scotty (Kin Shriner) about "justifiable homicide." Over at the Quartermaines', Carly (Laura Wright) starts to grill Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on what's happening with her as she and Michael (Chad Duell) try to have a few moments together.

