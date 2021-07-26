Heather Locklear to Star in Meghan McCain-EP'd TV Movie Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff

Steven Bergman Photography

Heather Locklear and Meghan McCain are about to make some interesting bedfellows. Locklear and McCain are teaming up for a new project for Lifetime.

Locklear will star in Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (working title) and McCain will serve as executive producer. According to Deadline, Locklear will star in the title role in the true story of Carlson, who co-authored the bestselling book series Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson.

Life is idyllic for the couple and their two daughters but it takes a horrible turn for Carlson when her husband unexpectedly passes away and she must start over again as a single mother. Carlson discovers her voice and the strength to rebuild her family while dealing with the loss of her husband. Starring alongside Locklear will be Natasha Bure (Fuller House) as Jazzy, the Carlsons' daughter, Jason MacDonald (Vampire Diaries) as Richard Carlson, and Emily Rose (Haven) as Richard’s booker, Brianna.

The movie will be filmed in Nashville and debuts later this year on Lifetime. This is the first major project for McCain on the heels of her departure from The View.