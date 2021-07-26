Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is having Christmas in July, at least on the big screen. Lang is starring in the holiday film, The Christmas Dance.

The flick deals with a woman who does not have Christmas cheer due to a horrific incident in her past. When life throws unexpected emergencies her way, she is taught the Christmas dance.

Kelly stars alongside Home Improvement's Richard Karn, Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, Guiding Light), and rap mogul Master P.

Watch the trailer below.

The Christmas Dance is in theaters now and available On Demand.