LeVar Burton Shares What He Hopes to Bring to Jeopardy! (WATCH)

Jeopardy/ABC/Sony Pictures Television

Today, LeVar Burton begins his much-anticipated stint as Jeopardy! guest host. The fan-favorite actor opened up about his love for the program and experience at Alex Trebek's lectern in a chat with the show's official YouTube channel.

What were the highlights of filming? He shared:

I think the highlight for me has been meeting the contestants and seeing how good they are at this game.

And the behind-the-scenes team is just as good. Burton added:

Look, I have been in this business for 45 years, and the team at Jeopardy! is one of the best I have encountered in my life.

And what does the veteran thespian hope to bring to Jeopardy!? He said with a smile:

Well, I’m hoping to bring me. If I can do that, I think I will walk away a happy man.

Watch the interview below.