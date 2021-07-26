Lisa Rinna to Star in Peacock's Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Peacock

Days of Our Lives is branching out into the streaming arena. Peacock has given the go-ahead for the limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The five-episode show will center on past and present fan-favorite characters who are embroiled in a mystery over stolen jewels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former DAYS actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will slip back into her role as Billie Reed. The show will also feature Jackée Harry (Paulina), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn) (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Sal Stowers (Lani), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), and Billy Flynn (Chad).

Beyond Salem follows supercouple John and Marlena traveling to Zurich for a long weekend, Ben and Ciara going on a romantic getaway to the Big Easy AKA New Orleans, DiMera heir Chad heading to Phoenix to catch up with friends, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli taking a trip to Miami. All of the Salemites get ensnared in a case over stolen jewelry; the jewels landing in the wrong hands could result in dire consequences for their hometown. ISA agent Billie Reed is on the hunt to find the missing jewels.

Corday Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television, will produce Beyond Salem. Ken Corday will serve as executive producer, with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer and Ron Carlivati as the head writer. No word on the release date.