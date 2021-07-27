Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy and Ridge are discussing Eric’s divorce papers. Ridge wonders where in the world Carter is since Eric was so kind to give him a second chance at the company.

Side Note: Maybe Ridge should concentrate on being THRILLED that his “best friend” finally came through with documents in a speedy fashion rather than focusing on his absence from the office!

Steffy thinks Ridge should get in touch with Eric since he would probably want to know there are important papers for him to sign. Ridge calls Carter, who is very busy being nekkid with Quinn. Once they figured out the call wasn’t via FaceTime, Carter answered. Ridge wants to make sure Carter wasn’t in the middle of something . . . before twisting the knife whilst also pouring salt into the wound by reminding Carter that Eric is devastated by Quinn’s nekkid betrayal!

Side Note: Really, Ridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Carter Convinces Eric of Quinn’s Value to Forrester Creations

Steffy speaks for the audience by asking Ridge if Eric is worried that the person who had the affair with Quinn is handling the divorce. Ridge assures Steffy that Carter merely got caught up in Quinn’s web of debauchery.

Will Carter and Quinn ever be able to enjoy peaceful nekkidness? Will Ridge ever come down from his cross? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!