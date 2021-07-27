On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Carter and Quinn can't resist each other on The Bold and the Beautiful. Paris moves in with Finn and Steffy and the move is getting side-eye from the DC co-hosts.





Marla Gibbs joins Days of Our Lives. We'll have to wait until after the Olympics for the full fallout from Philip delivering Kristin's letter to Nicole. Will Sami burn Salem down to get revenge?

Trina tries to "Parent Trap" Ava and Nikolas on General Hospital. Why is a serial killer who cut off his hand in a Cupcake Prison? Anna figures out Finn's secret.

Victor and Amanda set up Sutton on The Young and the Restless. Is Phyllis acting like the Phyllis we once loved when it comes to Tara and Sally? Could Billy, Lily, Victoria and Ashland be more of a snore?

In Part 1 of the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker reveal their picks for the Best and Worst of the 2020-2021 TV Season.

Share your category picks at Geek Confidential or discuss them in the NEW Geek Confidential Facebook Community!

Breakout star or character:



Every Hero Needs a Sidekick (Best Sidekick):



Biggest Frak Up:



Most angsty or annoying character):



Kick dat ass! (Best Fight Scene):



Um, what just happened?:

That’s Cold, Captain Cold! (Cutthroat Character Of the Season):

The Sansa Stark Award, otherwise known as Best Character of the Season:

The Night King Cometh (Best Villain of Season):

