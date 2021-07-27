- Publish date:
Debbi Morgan Heads to Fox's Fantasy Island
Soap legend Debbi Morgan is traveling to Fantasy Island. Fresh off the news she'll recur on Our Kind of People, TV Insider announced that the ex-All My Children actress will join fellow daytime alums on Fox's reboot.
Morgan will appear on Fantasy Island's fourth episode. Her character, Eileen, is described as a free-spirited woman who is confident and engaging. Eileen also hopes to repair her fractured relationship with her daughter on the island.
Plenty of other familiar faces, including Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, The Bold and the Beautiful), Adain Bradley (ex-Xander, B&B), and Roselyn Sánchez (ex-Pilar, Guiding Light), will show up on the summery series. And TV Insider shared that other Fantasy Island guest stars will include Sánchez's real-life husband, Eric Winter (ex-Rex, Days of Our Lives). He will pop up in the sixth episode as hunky survivalist Brian.
Fantasy Island debuts on Aug. 10 on Fox at 9 PM EST.