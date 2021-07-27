Publish date:

Katherine Kelly Lang to Star in The Christmas Dance

Katherine Kelly Lang

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is having Christmas in July, at least on the big screen. Lang is starring in the holiday film, The Christmas Dance. 

The flick deals with a woman who does not have Christmas cheer due to a horrific incident in her past. When life throws unexpected emergencies her way, she is taught the Christmas dance.

Kelly stars alongside Home Improvement's Richard KarnScott Bailey (ex-Sandy, Guiding Light), and rap mogul Master P.

Watch the trailer below.

The Christmas Dance is in theaters now and available On Demand.

