Former ABC Exec Vicki Dummer Boards Warner Bros. TV as Head of Current Programming

ABC Entertainment's former Head of Current Series Programming Vicki Dummer is heading over to Warner Bros. Television. Dummer will be the new EVP & head of current series programming Deadline is reporting. Dummer who oversaw General Hospital and ABC's daytime lineup after Brian Frons was given the boot, was at alphabet network for 24 years.

Dummer will re-team with former ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who is currently the Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group. Dungey made history at the Mouse House as the first Black president of a major network.

 

