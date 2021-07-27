Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Phyllis tells Billy there is no reason that Summer would purposely stay away from Genoa City. Summer loves her family and mama Phyllis inspires her.

Side Note: Phyllis’ humility inspires me. TeeHee!

Billy thinks Summer is intelligent and in the fashion capital of the world. Who wouldn’t want to be there? Phyllis questions why Summer would leave, “The love of her life”. Billy thinks her relationship with Kyle has been fraught with drama and maybe Phyllis is reaching with her assessment of the situation.

Billy tells Phyllis that before Summer left, he encouraged Kyle to take another stab at maintaining his relationship. Phyllis thinks Billy is a bummer and brutally rebuffs his explanation. Phyllis thinks Summer will return to reclaim, “What is rightfully hers because she is her mother’s daughter.”

Side Note: Summer may need a reminder of her fierce heritage.

Phyllis is upset because Sally and Tara were SOOOOO MEAN and pushed her daughter out of town! Phyllis will not take this foolishness lying down.

