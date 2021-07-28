Tanner Novlan, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn and Steffy are slow dancing in their Malibu living room discussing traditional wedding vows in quite a sensual manner. Steffy is reviewing their engagement, the birth of their baby, and how she just needed a minute to process. Finn gets it because he gets her. Steffy thinks Finn is all of the awesome. She wants to be with him 'til death do they part.

Side Note: This conversation is clearly getting Steffy sort of hot under the collar as she sort of started unbuttoning Finn’s shirt, but then sort of stopped.

Finn ignores his half buttoned shirt and tells Steffy how has made him a better man.

Side Note: For the love of Stephanie Forrester, please stop using any derivative of the line, “You made me a better man.”

Steffy and Finn kiss and she tells him she wants to marry him right away. Oh yeah, and she wants to meet his parents. Cut to Finn looking very slightly pained at the mention of his parental units.

