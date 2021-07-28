Diamond White

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Paris is chatting with Finn at Forrester. She doesn’t mean to be nosy, but . . . Finn says they are all living together now, so they share business. Paris has an observation about how much Steffy and Finn love each other, and how much they connect as a family. Finn says being a doctor is pretty important to him, but other than that, his family is his priority.

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge's Hypocrisy Interrupts Quinn and Carter's Afterglow

At the beach house, Ridge wants to know if he should put some champagne on ice. Apparently, she just told Ridge she is going to marry Finn. Ridge wants to call Finn’s parents because it’s important to know kinfolk as it will tell you more about who they will grow to be. Steffy gets snarky and says she’s sure Finn learned a lot from meeting him. All snarks aside, Steffy thinks they are all lucky to become a great big family. Ridge doesn’t want to pressure her, but WHEN ARE THEY GETING MARRIED?

Side Note: At what point did whiplash weddings become the order of the day?

